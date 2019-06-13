Striking doctors defy Mamata's deadline to resume work, CM accuses BJP of giving 'communal colour'

Striking junior doctors across on Thursday refused to end their stir till their demands on security in government hospitals are met and defied a deadline set by Minister Mamata Banerjee, who came down heavily on the protesters alleging that opposition BJP and CPI(M) were provoking them and giving communal colour to the issue.

Emergency wards, outdoor facilities, pathological units of many state-run medical colleges and hospitals and a number of private medical facilities in the state remained closed for the third day due to the strike by the doctors who are protesting after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the and Hospital here by a mob following the death of a patient.

The has declared "All India Protest Day" on Friday



against the incident and expressed solidarity with the striking doctors.

The opposition attacked Banerjee over the impasse, with the BJP accusing her of acting as "Hitler".

There was high drama as the minister reached the state-run here at around noon amid slogans of "we want justice" by the doctors.

"I condemn the agitation. The junior doctors' strike is a conspiracy by the CPI(M) and the BJP," Banerjee, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio, said and directed the police to clear the premises and only allow patients to stay.

She gave the doctors a four-hour deadline to rejoin service, but later revised it to 2 pm. Warning of strict action against those who do not resume work, she said they will have to vacate hostels.

Despite Banerjee's ultimatum, the agitating doctors continued their stir. A joint platform of doctors met K N Tripathi, who appealed them to resume duties.

"We will continue with our agitation till our demands are fulfilled. Our demands are simple... proper security with armed policemen at all hospitals, arrest of culprits involved in the NRS attack on Saturday under non-bailable sections,



"We did not expect the minister to say what she did," a member of the delegation said.

The (TMC) chief, however alleged that outsiders had entered medical colleges and hospitals to create disturbances.

"The BJP, with help from the CPI(M), is indulging in Hindu-Muslim politics. I am shocked to see their love affair,"



Banerjee said, " is encouraging his party cadre to create communal tension and run a propaganda on "



The TMC and the BJP are locked in a bitter turf in West Bengal, which has been rocked by post-poll violence, with Banerjee accusing the saffron party of trying to foment trouble in the state to topple her government. The BJP has claimed that Banerjee is targeting it as she is rattled by its major gains in elections.

In a post, the chief minister highlighted the plight of patients in hospitals due to the ongoing strike and claimed the government was cooperating with doctors.

She described the sustained by the two junior doctors at and Hospital as "unfortunate".

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, Banerjee said, adding that an inquiry has also been ordered to look into complaint of negligence during treatment, resulting in the death of the patient.

" patients, kidney patients, accident victims, even children coming from distant places are suffering for not getting treatment," she said.

Banerjee also wrote to senior doctors of all medical colleges and hospitals in the state and requested them to continue taking care of patients.

The opposition parties slammed the CM for her alleged "threats" to agitating doctors and sought her immediate resignation as the

alleged Banerjee has become authoritarian and is behaving like "Hitler".

Accusing the TMC supremo of politicizing the issue, CPI (M) central committee member said Banerjee does not seem interested in ending the impasse.

also criticised the chief minister and said the should take appropriate measure to ensure safety and security of doctors.

There were reports claiming that over half a dozen doctors at the state-run & in Kamarhati area of North 24 district resigned in support of the ongoing protests by junior doctors across but there was no official confirmation.

"Chief Minister is overseeing the entire situation. I have no information about the reports of the resignation of doctors," said Chandrima Bhattacharya,

A Raj Bhawan statement said the has appealed to doctors to resume their duties in the interest of the patients.

The doctors' stir had an echo in too.

condemned the violence against doctors in Kolkata and urged patients and their attendants to exercise restraint. He said he will take up the matter of doctors' security with all chief ministers and asked the doctors to ensure that essential services to the people are not disrupted.

Meanwhile, several resident doctors at the AIIMS in national capital worked with bandages on their heads as a symbolic protest and have decided to boycott work on Friday.

