Power minister holds meeting with gencos to push clean energy

Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Thursday held a meeting to address implementation issues regarding the mechanism for providing flexibility in generation and scheduling of thermal power stations to reduce emissions.
The mechanism allows power generators to increase share of renewables in their overall energy mix for meeting their committed power supplies to their consumers or utilities.
"Power Minister has given appropriate directions to resolve such issues," a Power Ministry statement said.
Singh discussed the implementation issues regarding the mechanism for providing flexibility in generation and scheduling of thermal power stations to reduce emissions.
The meeting was attended by senior officials from the two ministries, Central Electricity Authority, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, POSOCO (Power System Operation Corporation Ltd) and state-run power giant NTPC Ltd.
During the meeting, Singh said that the focus of the government is on the growth of renewable energy in the country.
Highlighting India's commitments at international fora, the minister said that all necessary policy support should be provided for encouraging renewable energy capacity addition leading to energy security and environmental protection.
The mechanism of allowing flexibility in generation and scheduling of thermal power stations was issued by the power ministry.
Under the mechanism a generating company may establish or procure renewable energy generating capacity anywhere in the country and utilise such renewable capacities for supplying the power against existing commitments.
There were certain issues which required resolution for smooth implementation of the above mechanism, it added.
