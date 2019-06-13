Power minister holds meeting with gencos to push clean energy

Power and New & Renewable R K Singh on Thursday held a meeting to address implementation issues regarding the mechanism for providing flexibility in generation and scheduling of thermal power stations to reduce emissions.

The mechanism allows power generators to increase share of renewables in their overall mix for meeting their committed power supplies to their consumers or utilities.

"Power has given appropriate directions to resolve such issues," a statement said.

Singh discussed the implementation issues regarding the mechanism for providing flexibility in generation and scheduling of thermal power stations to reduce emissions.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the two ministries, Central Electricity Authority, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, POSOCO ( Ltd) and state-run power giant NTPC Ltd.

During the meeting, Singh said that the focus of the government is on the growth of renewable in the country.

Highlighting India's commitments at international fora, the said that all necessary policy support should be provided for encouraging capacity addition leading to and environmental protection.

The mechanism of allowing flexibility in generation and scheduling of thermal power stations was issued by the

Under the mechanism a generating company may establish or procure generating capacity anywhere in the country and utilise such renewable capacities for supplying the power against existing commitments.

There were certain issues which required resolution for smooth implementation of the above mechanism, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)