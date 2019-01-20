Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes in Yemen's capital

The Saudi-led coalition has launched a series of airstrikes against targets in Yemen's capital Sanaa, including a base and drones facility.

The airstrikes late Saturday were the first by the coalition in since a deal reached last month between the government backed by the coalition and Shiite rebels fighting it since 2014.

The deal provided for a cease-fire and a withdrawal of rival forces from the contested port city of and an exchange of prisoners, but the implementation of both has run into difficulties.

Earlier this month, an explosives-laden drone launched by the rebels targeted a parade near the government-held city of Aden, killing at least six people, including the of intelligence.

There was no more information immediately available on casualties from Saturday's airstrikes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)