Student held for raising anti-BJP slogans gets bail; Opp slams

A major political slugfest broke out in Tuesday over the arrest of a woman student who raised slogans against BJP onboard a domestic flight with DMK and other opposition parties condemning it even as a granted her bail.

As the BJP and its Tamilisai Soundararajan, on whose complaint the woman was arrested, came under fire for "crushing" freedom of expression, the ruling AIADMK defended the police action, saying if such conduct was allowed, political leaders could face a security issue.

A night after her arrest, 28-year-old Louis Sophia, a student of a Canadian university on a visit to her native Tuticorin, was granted unconditional bail by a court in the district headquarter town.

Soundararajan and the student, who travelled to Tuticorin by the same flight last night from Chennai, were involved in an altercation after landing at the airport, a video of which was aired by TV channels.

Tamilisai is heard telling the student and the other people at the arrival lounge that a plane was no place to raise slogans.

"It (inside of a flight) is not a public forum....how can you expect me to keep mum when she shouts 'down with BJP's fascist government' looking at me? Is it freedom of expression?" she asked.

The arrest triggered outrage, with M K slamming the and questioning her tolerance to criticism.

"The central BJP government is crushing freedom of expression and the is aiding it. This is regrettable," he said in a statement.

Condemning Sofia's "hasty arrest", he recalled the Supreme Court's observation on the recent arrest of Left-wing activists that dissent was a "safety valve" in a democracy.

"In a democratic country, a citizen can criticise not just the BJP government but that of any party and the state BJP chief's action amounts to infringing on that freedom," he said.

Kamal Haasan, AMMK's member G Ramakrishnan also denounced her arrest.

However, defending the arrest, senior AIADMK leader and state Fisheries D Jayakumar accused the woman of seeking publicity and said she could have opted for more democratic avenues to express her views.

"One can express their opinions or stage a protest in democratically approved places, can speak from a platform. Such avenues should be used to exercise freedom of expression. But some do such things for publicity for self-promotion," he told reporters in Chennai.

He said an aircraft or airport was a public place under the jurisdiction of the Centre. "No democrat would accept someone raising slogans there or behaving in a way not in keeping with democracy," the said.

"If this practice is allowed, no leader can go to a railway station or airport. One group will shout slogans against inside the airport. This will end up becoming a security issue for political leaders," he said.

Dhinakaran claimed the student raising slogans against "fascist BJP" was reflective of the mood of youth. He said the BJP needed a course-correction.

He also took a swipe at the AIADMK government, criticising it for the 'haste' in detaining the student.

Haasan said all politicians were liable to be arrested if raising slogans and criticising in public was a crime.

Unfazed by the criticism, Soundararajan defended her action and alleged that Sophia's remarks and gestures indicated that some organisation could be behind her.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, she asked if other political leaders were okay with someone raising such slogans against them, especially on a flight.

Taking a dig at the DMK, she said its cadre had once attacked the BJP office here over a VHP leader's remarks against former the late M Karunanidhi at the height of the controversy over the Sethusamudram navigation channel project in 2007.

"Will you tolerate if someone raises slogans against you on a flight. Will the same leaders remain quiet if they are faced a with a similar situation?" she asked.

There are "appropriate" forums to exercise freedom of expression, she said and demanded that Sofia's background be checked.

Police said a case had been registered against under Sections 505(1)(b) (intent to cause fear or alarm) and 290 (public nuisance) of the IPC and section 75(1)(c) of the City Police Act.

"We will question the passengers and crew as well since the incident happened on board the flight," a police official said.

While being taken to the prison last night, the woman complained of uneasiness and was admitted to a hospital.

After third S Tamilselvi allowed her bail application, the woman was discharged from the hospital today evening and sent home, police said.

Meanwhile, Sophia's father has lodged a counter- complaint against Soundararajan and her supporters, accusing them of holding out threats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)