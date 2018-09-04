Police 'acted appropriately' during Vanessa Marquez shooting incident, say authorities

The South police has said that its officers "acted appropriately" during the that led to the death of former "ER" Marquez.

Marquez, best known for her role as a on "ER", was shot and killed by South police during a welfare check at her home.

"We believe our officers acted appropriately under a tragic set of circumstances," South City Manager said in a press release posted on her official account.

"We are asking the public to respect the investigative process and allow the and D.A.'s office to gather and release the facts," she added.

DeWolfe said they "support our officers and stand by them during this investigation".

"We believe the facts will show that our officers, along with a mental health professional, made every attempt to resolve the situation peacefully before the use of deadly force became necessary," DeWolfe said.

"We look forward to hearing the results of the investigation. In the meantime, we are asking the public to be patient and wait until the facts of the case are confirmed before making judgements about the incident," she added.

She was shot in the torso and later died at the hospital.

Marquez, who appeared in the films "Stand and Deliver" and "Twenty Bucks", was in the last year after claiming on that "ER" co-star played a part in blacklisting her from the industry after she and other "ER" cast members complained of sexism and racism on the set of the show.

