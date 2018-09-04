Police 'acted appropriately' during Vanessa Marquez shooting incident, say authorities

-
ALSO READ
H'wood actress Vanessa Marquez killed by cops
Officials caution against 'making judgements' in fatal shooting of Vanessa Marquez
Former 'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez shot dead by police
Respect investigative process in 'ER' actress shooting case: City officials
Fire-prone Northern California hit by another big blaze
-
The South Pasadena police has said that its officers "acted appropriately" during the shootout that led to the death of former "ER" actor Vanessa Marquez.
Marquez, best known for her role as a nurse on "ER", was shot and killed by South Pasadena police during a welfare check at her home.
"We believe our officers acted appropriately under a tragic set of circumstances," South Pasadena City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe said in a press release posted on her official Twitter account.
"We are asking the public to respect the investigative process and allow the Sheriff's Department and D.A.'s office to gather and release the facts," she added.
DeWolfe said they "support our officers and stand by them during this investigation".
"We believe the facts will show that our officers, along with a mental health professional, made every attempt to resolve the situation peacefully before the use of deadly force became necessary," DeWolfe said.
"We look forward to hearing the results of the investigation. In the meantime, we are asking the public to be patient and wait until the facts of the case are confirmed before making judgements about the incident," she added.
She was shot in the torso and later died at the hospital.
Marquez, who appeared in the films "Stand and Deliver" and "Twenty Bucks", was in the news last year after claiming on Twitter that "ER" co-star George Clooney played a part in blacklisting her from the industry after she and other "ER" cast members complained of sexism and racism on the set of the show.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU