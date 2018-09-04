Ex-boxing champ Mike Tyson to visit Mumbai

Former controversial American heavyweight champion is to make his firstever visit to

is slated to attend the first fight night of the Kumite 1 League, to be held here on September 29, it was announced Tuesday.

The League organisers said this will be the first time theonce fearsome heavyweight champion will be visiting the country as the mixed team martial arts league's mentor.

The leagueis supported by the All Mixed Martial Arts Federation (AIMMAF) and

" is the mentor of the league. We wanted a legend, MMA being a new sport, there is no legend till now. In combat sport, after Muhammad Ali, Tyson is the legend and so we have got him," League founder told reporters here.

The inaugural season of the league will see eight teams representing different countries in action.

Each team will comprise nine fighters, of which two will be women, the organisers said.

Details of the entire league are to be announced later.

Budhwani claimed that the league is a of MMA and is being initiated by

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)