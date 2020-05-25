Subdued Eid celebrations in Odisha

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal



and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr which was being celebrated on a low key in the state due to restrictions triggered by COVID-19 outbreak.

The festivities were devoid of enthusiasm and remained subdued across Odisha as people celebrated it indoors amid the lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Congratulating the Muslim fraternity on the occasion, the governor wished happiness and prosperity for all. In a message, Lal also called upon the people to participate in Odishas battle against coronavirus with dedication.

In his message, the chief minister wished peace and prosperity for all and urged people to strictly adhere to the norms of social distance in view of coronavirus pandemic.

"I strongly believe that we will emerge victorious in the fight against Corona with peoples cooperation," Patnaik said.

Among others, Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan greeted the people on the festival. "Eid Mubarak! Greetings to everyone on the joyous occasion of #EidUlFitr. May this holy festival bring peace, prosperity, health and happiness for all," Pradhan tweeted.

As mosques across the state are closed for congregational prayers in view of the lockdown, the people had been asked by the religious leaders to offer namaz at home.

"We offered thanksgiving prayers at home on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan. We had been asked by our elders to maintain social distance by staying at home and refrain from visiting mosques," said Mohd Sakil Ahmed, a resident of the state capital.

"Mass prayers are not permitted anywhere in the state. Only five important persons managing the affairs of the mosques offered the prayers on the occasion by maintaining social distance," said Jajpur-based Maulana Abdul Bari.

Most people also avoided going for festival eve shopping and buying new clothes and gifts as a mark of solidarity towards those who have been hit hard due to the lockdown which has snatched away their livelihood sources, he said.

The decision to offer prayers and feast in houses has been taken to safeguard the interests of the society amid coronavirus outbreak and people are abiding by it, he said.

"People do not want to congregate anywhere. They remained at home and celebrated the festival indoors," said Mohd Sabbid, a businessman.

However, traditional delicacies were on the menu shared with the needy, near and dear ones and friends on the occasion, he said.

