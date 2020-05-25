HC orders seizure of plant; directors not to leave country

: The Andhra Pradesh High



Court has ordered the seizure of the premises of LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam, where there was a gas leakage, and also barred entry into the plant by all except the committees appointed by the state government.

The court had, in its order on May 22, ordered the companys directors not to leave the country without courts permission and instructed the authorities not to release their surrendered passports without its permission.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Lalitha Kanneganti was hearing a bunch of PILs including seeking justice on its own to the affected people and also shifting the factory from the present location, taking action against the culprits, among other prayers.

The premises of the company shall be completely seized and no one be allowed to enter into the premises, including the directors of the company, the court said.

As many as 12 people, including a minor, were killed when styrene vapours leaked from the LG Polymerss plant on May 7, while several hundred fell ill after inhaling the poisonous chemical at RR Venkatapuram near Visakhapatnam.

We further directed that none of the assets, mobile or immobile, fixtures, machinery and contents shall be allowed to be shifted without the leave of the court," the bench said in its interim order.

As stated before the court, the directors of the company have surrendered their passport and they are in India, however we direct that their passports shall not be released without the leave of the court and they be not allowed to go outside India," the bench said in its order.

The committee, if any appointed, wants to inspect the premises they are at liberty to do so, however they shall put a note on the register maintained at the gate of the company regarding the inspection and while returning another about the act done on the premises should be noted, the court said.

The court sought replies from the State government and Centre before May 26 and posted the matter for further hearing on May 28.

