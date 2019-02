Subhankar, Ajay bow out of German Open

India's Jayaram and lost their respective men's singles matches in straight games to get ousted from the German Championship, here Wednesday.

Seventh seeded Japanese Kanta Tsuneyama beat India's Jayaram 21-12 22-20 in 39 minutes while eighth seeded Thai Kantaphon Wangcharoen beat Subhankar 21-12 21-15 in 50 minutes.

Indian challenge in women's doubles ended with J Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram losing to and of 15-21 16-21.

