Jaitley appeals to opposition to introspect their joint statement

Jaitley Wednesday appealed to opposition parties to introspect their statement, saying it is being used by to bolster their case.

The 21 opposition parties after their meeting earlier in the day issued a joint statement expressing "deep anguish" over what they alleged was "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of armed forces.

They also urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

In a series of tweets late night, Jaitley questioned that when the whole nation has spoken in one voice, then why is "India's opposition alleging that the government is politicising our Anti-Terror Operations.

Jaitley said: "My appeal to India's opposition - 'Let the country speak in one voice'. Please introspect - 'Your ill-advised statement is being used by to bolster its case'."



The cross border terror attack in Pulwama was a reality. The Balakot Operation was India's Anti- Terror preemptive strike to defend its sovereignty, Jaitley added.

The statement issued after the meeting of opposition parties said, "National security must transcend narrow political considerations... The leaders observed that the has, regrettably, not convened an all-party meeting as per established practice in our democracy.

