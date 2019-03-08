Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

-
Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg was on Friday designated as the Finance Secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved designating Garg as the Finance Secretary, it said.
58-year-old Garg, a 1983 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, has been working as the Secretary in Department of Economic Affairs since June 2017.
Former Finance Secretary Ajay Narayan Jha superannuated on February 28.
Jha has taken over as Member, 15th Finance Commission.
