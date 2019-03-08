Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Chandra was on Friday designated as the Finance Secretary, according to a order.

The of the Cabinet headed by has approved designating as the Finance Secretary, it said.

58-year-old Garg, a 1983 of cadre, has been working as the in since June 2017.

Former superannuated on February 28.

Jha has taken over as Member, 15th

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)