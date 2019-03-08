SC orders closure of banquet hall under Raja Garden flyover for obstructing traffic flow

The Friday ordered closure of a banquet hall, which is situated below in west Delhi, with effect from March 30 saying it is a "traffic hazard".

A bench of Justices and observed that the apex court-mandated monitoring committee on sealing of unauthorised constructions in the national capital has also said that the banquet hall was being operated in violation of provisions of Master Plan of Delhi-2021 and building bye-laws.

Master Plan of Delhi-2021 is a blueprint for urban planning and expansion in the metropolis to ensure overall development.

Ranjit Kumar, assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in the sealing matter, told the bench that the banquet hall below here should be closed down as it was creating traffic problem there.

The monitoring committee, in its report filed in the top court, has said that government's cabinet had in 2011 decided to enhance the aesthetics of area below

The report said that (PWD), along with Tourism and (DTTDC), had entered into an agreement with a private firm for running the banquet hall under the flyover in violation of the decision taken by the cabinet.

During the hearing on Friday, when the amicus referred to the report of committee, the bench observed, "Government is doing all this due to political pressure and pressure from That is why courts are here for checks and balances".

The bench observed that all such activities, which are in violation of law, below flyovers in Delhi should be stopped.

It said the apex court will also examine the Master Plan of Delhi-2021.

It asked the appearing for the banquet hall owner to stop its operation with effect from March 30.

"We will not decide it now. We will permit your operations till March 30 only," the bench said.

The bench said it would also hear the issue related to status of ground water in Delhi in the first week of April.

The monitoring committee, comprising K J Rao, former to the Election Commission; Bhure Lal, chairman, Environment Authority, and (Retd) Som Jhingan, was set up on March 24, 2006, by the apex court.

