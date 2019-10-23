JUST IN
Subhash Chopra made Delhi Congress president, Kirti Azad new campaign chief

A three-time MLA from Kalkaji, Chopra is also a former Delhi Congress chief. He was also a speaker of the Delhi assembly earlier to which he was first elected in 1998 from Kalkaji

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kirti Azad, DDCA
"Congress president has appointed Kirti Azad as the chairman of the DPCC campaign committee," an official communication said.

The Congress on Wednesday appointed Subhash Chopra as president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee and former BJP MP Kirti Azad as the chairman of the campaign committee the party's Delhi unit.

"Congress president has appointed Subhash Chopra as president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

"Congress president has appointed Kirti Azad as the chairman of the DPCC campaign committee," an official communication said.

A three-time MLA from Kalkaji, Chopra is also a former Delhi Congress chief. He was also a speaker of the Delhi assembly earlier to which he was first elected in 1998 from Kalkaji.

Chopra was appointed the Delhi congress chief after its president Sheila Dikshit died here recently.

Chopra will have the task of fostering unity in the party's Delhi unit ahead of the crucial assembly elections here due early next year.
First Published: Wed, October 23 2019. 19:15 IST

