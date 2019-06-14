Submit audited statements quickly, Bedi tells govt depts, PSUs

Lieutenant Governor Friday asked all government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) here getting financial support from the government to submit their duly audited statements without delay.

In her whatsapp message to mediapersons, she said the V Narayanasamy holding the portfolio on Thursday took up a pre-budget exercise by holding meetings with the officials.

"In the interest of financial system and welfare of the regular government employees, all government departments and PSUsand government-sponsored societies having government staff and getting loans or grants from the government should submit their audited statements without delay," she said.

The objective of this requirement was to ensure that besides salaries the government staff should get pension, gratuity, provident fund and leave encashment on their retirement.

"It has been seen that several retired personnel suffer for want of timely release of pension and other entitlements and allowances," she said adding that "Financial prudence should return to "



Also, wanted listing out of bills awaiting payment.

She said the government should take necessary steps to honour its commitments instead of waiting for the former staff to seek judicial remedy for payment.

Many have to go to court or keep complaining and suffer.

"We should settle the bills," she said.

specifically pointed out that the government should return the provident fund of employees wherever diverted as the report of the was now available.

She said the diversion of PF amount calls for 'criminal liability.'



"It is the duty of all concerned at the helm of affairs to ensure that such basics are ensured in the budget of the union territory for the fiscal 2019-2020," she said.

Bedi made it clear that her aim was to make the government departments and PSUs correct the deficiencies.

"I will review the situation again at the time when the budget is submitted to her office," she said.

had been holding meetings with the officials of various departments since last few days ahead of the budget to be presented shortly.

A full-fledged budget was not presented when the House had its session in February this year and funds for the first five months ending August were earmarked to the departments to meet their expenditure from out of the consolidated fund.

