Bedi launches 'Mission Green Puducherry' on 70th b'day

Seeking to increase green cover in the Union Territory, Sunday launched 'Mission Green Puducherry,' by planting saplings on the banks of the nearby Kanagan lake, on the occasion of her 70th birthday.

She was cheered by the residents of Delarshpet village, who also joined her to make the union territory green.

They also extended their birthday greetings.

Addressing the residents, the said, "My mission is to make green, peaceful and prosperous."



She also said as long as she remained the LtGovernor of Puducherry, she would plant saplings every Saturday and Sunday in various localities to ensure a green

"Planting of saplings during week ends will be my major activity," she added.

The appealed to the people of to join the team and play a proactive role in planting saplings.

Chief Secretary was among those who greeted her.

