Bedi launches 'Mission Green Puducherry' on 70th b'day

Seeking to increase green cover in the Union Territory, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Sunday launched 'Mission Green Puducherry,' by planting saplings on the banks of the nearby Kanagan lake, on the occasion of her 70th birthday.
She was cheered by the residents of Delarshpet village, who also joined her to make the union territory green.
They also extended their birthday greetings.
Addressing the residents, the Lt Governor said, "My mission is to make Puducherry green, peaceful and prosperous."
She also said as long as she remained the LtGovernor of Puducherry, she would plant saplings every Saturday and Sunday in various localities to ensure a green environment.
"Planting of saplings during week ends will be my major activity," she added.
The Lt Governor appealed to the people of Puducherry to join the team Raj Nivas and play a proactive role in planting saplings.
Territorial Chief Secretary Ashwini Kumar was among those who greeted her.
