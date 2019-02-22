UK backlash at Meghan's lavish US baby shower

Markle drew fresh scorn from British media this week after celebrating the imminent arrival of her first baby with what they described as an "extravagant" trip to in a private jet.

The Duchess of Sussex, due to give birth in the spring, returned to Britain Thursday after enjoying a party with celebrity friends at what British papers referred to as "the most expensive hotel suite in the US".

The party, hosted at by and attended by other high-profile figures, including Amal Clooney, saw guests serenaded by a and given expensive gifts, they reported.

Although neither Markle nor British taxpayers footed the bill, led the critically-toned coverage, headlining its article on Friday: "Meghan's extravagant baby shower provokes flood of indignation."



It said the visit had "prompted a debate about extravagance, style and the environmental impact of crossing the Atlantic in a private jet", including criticism from environmental lobby

The paper also trawled comments posted on the parenting website Mumsnet, quoting one person who was "quite disgusted by the way she is burning through money".

added: "To some British minds the mere concept of a baby shower -- an American import -- seems inappropriate." In the right-wing Daily Mail, asked what could make of the duchess's "lavish trip".

She added: "Can you be a self-identifying international humanitarian and have a 300,000-plus pounds baby shower held for your already fabulously privileged unborn child?"



Meanwhile -- said to be the Queen's each morning -- reported the "glamour" of the American gathering may have "surpassed" Markle's wedding last year to

Markle, 37, has been dubbed "the difficult duchess" in British media following several royal staff departures.

The coverage led Hollywood superstar to claim she was being "vilified and chased" in the same way as Harry's mother, the late

Clooney, a close friend of the couple, told an Australian magazine last month there was a risk of "history repeating" itself with the

Markle had another high-profile defender this week: Beyonce.

The posted a tribute to the former on her website to mark Black History Month in the US, crediting Markle with bringing "many black traditions to her royal wedding".

"She and have continued to push the race relations dialogue forward both near and far," she added.

The are set to make a three-day trip to this weekend at the request of -- the first royal visit since and Camilla visited the kingdom in 2011.

Elizabeth II's first and last visit to the North African country was in 1980 and became known as the "tour from hell" because of a series of planning errors, according to British media.

