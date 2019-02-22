JUST IN
Agnivesh Agarwal steps down as chairman of Hindustan Zinc

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) Friday said Agnivesh Agarwal has stepped down as chairman of the company.

"Agnivesh Agarwal has informed that he is stepping down as chairman and director of Hindustan Zinc Ltd to pursue other interests," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

According to the company's website, Agarwal was appointed on the board with effect from November 15, 2005.

He is an industrialist with knowledge of business operations and experience in efficiently managing large projects, business restructuring and strategic planning.

He is also the director of Sterlite Iron and Steel Company Ltd, the website said.

Hindustan Zinc is one of the leading integrated producers of zinc-lead with a capacity of 1.0 million tonne per annum and a leading producer of silver.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 22:00 IST

