Odisha approves Rs 466 crore sanitary napkin scheme for girls

Friday approved a Rs 466 crore Khusi scheme aimed at improving menstrual hygiene among adolescent girl students in the state.

A proposal in this regard was approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by

"The state cabinet approved the scheme Khusi with an outlay of Rs 466.08 crore over a period of five years," Chief Secretary A P told reporters.

Under the scheme, free sanitary napkins will be provided to 17.25 lakh adolescent girl students of Class-VI to XII studying in government and non-government aided schools of the state.

The Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalayas will also be covered under the scheme, said adding that each girl student will be provided with 18 beltless sanitary napkins per month.

The scheme also aimed at reduction in the pocket expenditure of the parents towards health care of the girls, reduction in the dropout rate among girls, improved attendance in schools and increase in academic parameter, said.

The scheme will be implemented in coordination with the School and Mass Education, Scheduled Tribe & Scheduled Caste Development and Minorities and Backward Classes, and Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Departments.

The cabinet also approved Kalia Scholarship for the education of farmers children, a scheme already announced by the

The objective of the scheme is to extend financial assistance to the children of the beneficiaries of the KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) beneficiaries. The farmers children can pursue their professional courses in the state run institutions, Padhi said.

