SucSEED Invests in LetzConnect, an Educational Networking Portal

SucSEED Venture Partners invests in LetzConnect, an edtech platform that offers 'knowledge connectivity' to students. This Pre-Series A Fund-raise round was also co-invested by Japanese Investor Syndicate.

state-of-the-art platform enables users to communicate, showcase, learn and within the ecosystem. The platform achieves that bringing the entire student community under one umbrella.

, Founder of says, "Our aim is to provide academic support to students and help them improve their chance of employment by making them more employable. The first step for us is to get the student with us, which we do by providing them reading material and connecting them with a network. Once that happens, our AI-enabled platform tries to understand a student's choice, likes and dislikes and needs, to provide him/her contents and courses accordingly."



Praveen further adds, "SucSEED has helped build the network of Industry experts who will be helping in building the right strategies from the market perspective. As part of the AICTE rollout, is presently being integrated across all technical institutions in the country. This round is very useful for the various scaling efforts and in building a sophisticated AI block within our ecosystem."Speaking on why SucSEED has invested in LetzConnect, Sai Sundaram, an Active Investor, with SucSEED said, "The need of the hour is to improve the employability of our youth studying in our institutes and to enable them to meet both their potential and aspirations. LetzConnect through their platform enables students, faculty to collaborate and learn across institutional boundaries and gain knowledge, and access to opportunities. We are excited by the potential of LetzConnect and its vision and look to work closely with them to achieve upcoming milestones."Vikrant Varshney, of SucSEED, said, "With LetzConnect investment, SucSEED now has a full range of investments in Sector starting from KinderGarten to K-12 to College. This gives us unique opportunity to help fester collaborations between the start-ups like OckyPocky, XploraBox, and LetzConnect to create a unique value proposition for the Edtech Sector."Speaking on why SucSEED has invested in LetzConnect, , an Active Investor, with SucSEED, said, "Besides connecting students, faculty and providers with the content relevant to students, LetzConnect with their AI-based platform allow organizations to connect, train and hire students as part of their social responsibility program. This in turn provides employment and future to the students in much need of help and that to SucSEED is the biggest game changer for any platform."About LetzConnect - 'Employability Simplified'LetzConnect is an that offers 'knowledge connectivity' to students and faculty. It is a unique and collaborative platform, which empowers the youth by bringing them closer. LetzConnect helps students enhance their knowledge base and interact effectively with their faculties and fellow students. In addition, the inbuilt AI (Artificial intelligence) helps the students to realize their core potential, explore real-world opportunities and enrich their career as a whole.

LetzConnect's AI-enabled platform provides right content to the right user to enhance learn-ability and employability of the student



Students from remote parts of the country can gain access to leading faculty members in their areas of specialisation has partnered with and leading recruitment agencies to provide students access to jobs and Internship programs Market Potential



Global Market Size - $160B in 2017 Indian Market Size - $40B in 2017 Data Analytics Global Data Analytic Market Share- $42 Billion in 2018, forecast $100B by 2027 Indian Data Analytic Market Share- $2.03 Billion in 2018 Global Recruitment Industry Markey Sizing- $500 Billion in 2018 Global Recruitment Industry growth- 8.6% annually About



SucSEED Venture Partners, founded in 2016, is one of the fastest growing Angel Network, with a combination of CXO level Corporate Professionals, Technology Angels, Business Leaders and Serial Entrepreneurs, who have come together to fuel the growth of Indian Startup System at early stage. SucSEED's Investment Strategy is primarily targeted at Growth stage in post revenue startups involved in Innovation for Mass using emerging Technology.

SucSEED has been investing in Fintech, Edtech, Real-estate Technology, HR Tech & Expert Network, Enterprise SAAS, Analytics space primarily, but also open to support in other areas. SucSEED facilitates & raises seed funding through Angel investments and provides support towards to such entities and teams. SucSEED has earlier invested in OckyPocky, XploraBox, and With investment in LetzConnect, SucSEED completes the lifecycle from K-12, STEAM to and beyond.

SucSEED investors are senior industry leaders with extensive domain knowledge and peer networks, who assist in creating a structure to support start-ups and further enhance the ecosystems. Startups will get to leverage the expertise of individual investors who are part of initiative and their expertise in Sales & Marketing, Finance, Systems & Technology, Risk, Legal & Compliance, Human Resources & training.

