Sudan military suspends talks until roads cleared: Protesters

Sudan's rulers on Wednesday suspended talks on installing civilian rule until demonstrators remove roadblocks put up in parts of Khartoum, protest leaders told AFP.

"The military council has suspended the talks. They asked us to dismantle barricades in parts of the capital," said Rashid al-Sayid, a for the

He was referring to barricades put up by demonstrators on some key roads that have angered the generals.

"The military council has told us that the protesters must dismantle the barricades and go back to the sit-in" outside the complex where thousands have camped for weeks, Sayid said.

Another protest leader, Ahmed al-Rabie, confirmed the ruling military council's condition for a resumption of negotiations with the protest movement.

