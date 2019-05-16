Oops! Canadian fugitive caught after Facebook location reveal

A on Canada's most wanted list ended up leading police to his doorstep after announcing where he was living in a message to a television station publicizing his case.

Jessie Dean Kowalchuk, 27, was wanted in westernmost province for violating his probation related to three separate crimes in 2015.

When he spotted his photo on the website of in Kamloops, he sent a message to taunt the show's producers -- and said he was in the capital of neighboring province.

" morons I'm in and not coming back," Kowalchuk wrote, according to the station.

Police were notified of his apparent location and arrested him in Edmonton, where he had apparently been living for three years.

"We're just really pleased that he sent the message advising where he was living in and that we were able to extend the warrants to so that we could bring him back here to face charges," told public broadcaster

"You've got to face up to your actions at some point and you know it doesn't matter where you go -- sooner or later, the police are going to find you," she said late Tuesday.

