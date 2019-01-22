Sudan's Bashir to travel to Qatar amid protests

Sudanese will visit Qatar, in the Gulf state said, in what would be his first trip abroad since widespread protests began against his rule.

would arrive in on Tuesday and meet the country's ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the following day, according to the Agency.

"Brotherly relations between the two countries will be discussed," at the two leaders' meeting as well as issues of mutual interest, said the QNA. No further details were given.

Anti-government protests against Bahir's iron-fisted rule began on December 19 after his government's decision to triple the price of bread. The demonstrations have spread to several cities and officials say 26 people have died so far in the protests, while rights group has put the death toll at more than 40.

They are the biggest challenge yet to the authority of Bashir, who swept to power in 1989 in an Islamist-backed coup.

is facing an economic crisis, driven by a shortage of foreign currency and soaring inflation.

has pointed the finger at "conspirators" for causing the violence without specifying who they were.

and are long-term allies.

The Gulf state has mediated between and rebel groups involved in the conflict.

An estimated 60,000 Sudanese live in

Bashir's regime has been accused of widespread human rights abuses and he has been charged by The Hague-based for alleged genocide and crimes against humanity in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)