Summer Theatre Festival to offer blend of contemporary, traditional plays

Iconic plays written by theatre veterans like and will meet the contemporary talent of Kaul and Niloy Roy at the upcoming starting June 8 here.

The festival, organised by for Performing Arts (SRCPA), boasts about being a fine blend of contemporary and traditional genres.

Setting the ball rolling with Girish Karnad's masterpiece "Tughlaq", the festival on its second day will showcase Vijay Tendulkar's "Meeta ki Kahani" around the subject of homosexuality.

Featuring in the list is also an adaptation of famous "A Tale of Two Cities" -- directed by -- followed by a contemporary romantic comedy "Prem Kabootar" written by actor-playwright Kaul and directed by Sameep Singh.

"The festival brings the plays which have been done before too, however, presenting them again with an equal or is the strength of the performers. Each play is rehearsed with 100 per cent honesty to recreate the magic on the stage," Sameep Singh, Repertory Chief, SRCPA, said.

The festival will also showcase 3rd century Sanskrit play "Urubhangam" written by Bhasa and directed by Jayamala Iyer, "Antigone" by Niloy Roy, "Dilapidated" by Kaushik Bose, and "Agni aur Barkha" by

The nine-day festival is set to conclude on June 16.

