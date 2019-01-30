Sathiyan surpasses Sharath to become highest-ranked Indian at 28, Manika breaks into top-50

Leading Indian paddler G Sathiyan on Wednesday rose to a career-high 28 in the world rankings while compatriot became the first female from the country to break into the top-50.

Sathiyan gained three spots to achieve a new career-high ranking while moved up four spots to be 47th.

Veteran Sharath Kamal, who was conferred with the Padma Shri last week, dropped three places to be 33rd in the men's singles standings.

Indian table tennis experienced a historic 2018 when the men's team won the country's first medal at to end a 60-year-wait. Later in the competition held in Jakarta, Sharath and combined to win a second bronze for to cap off a memorable campaign.

