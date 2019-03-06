SunSource Energy to develop 70 MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh

SunSource Wednesday said it will develop a 70 MW solar power project under the open access scheme in

The power generated by the project will be sold to commercial and industrial customers through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), a company statement said.

The project, once commissioned, will be one of the largest open access solar power projects in and will offset over 85,000 tonne of carbon emissions every year, the statement said.

The project is expected to be launched on March 8 by in Kanpur, along with various other development projects in

The project will help industries and commercial establishments reduce their bill and meet Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) targets, the company said.

"With the launch of our first open access solar power project in the state, we are glad to contribute towards realisation of Prime Minister's and Uttar Pradesh's clean targets," SunSource said.

SunSource said: "This win demonstrates our ability to deliver high quality Since inception, our innovative have helped infrastructure, industrial and commercial customers across the globe to reduce their and limit their "



The company had earlier signed an MoU with Uttar Pradesh to develop 200 MW solar projects in the state.

It recently won one of India's largest solar with storage projects in Leh that will supply clean and stable power to the Military Engineer Services, a defence infrastructure development agency in India, by largely substituting their diesel genset power, it added.

SunSource's customers include large commercial companies, manufacturing companies, India's largest company, airports, leading education institutes, textile companies and warehouses.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)