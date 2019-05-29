Survey ship 'Investigator' placed under Southern Naval Command

Indian Naval Ship Investigator, a hydrographic survey ship, after completing a stint of more than six years at the has now been placed under the Flag Officer-Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC) and re-based at

The ship was welcomed to by Rear Admiral RJ Nadkarni, of Staff, SNC at South Jetty, Naval Base on Wednesday, a defence release said here.

The 1,900 tonne ship was built at Ship Builders, and was commissioned into the on January 11, 1990.

It is commanded by R and has a complement of 20 officers and 200 sailors.

The ship is fitted with state-of-the-art survey equipment, including a Deep Sea Multibeam Echosounder, Single Beam Echosounders, Side Scan Sonars and modern survey software suites.

In her secondary role, the ship can be converted into a 40-bed hospital ship during war or other contingencies, according to the release.

In its 29 years, the vessel has carried out numerous hydrographic surveys in Indian as well as foreign waters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)