Normal life resumes after relaxation of curfew in Jammu city

Normal life resumed in winter capital on Wednesday as authorities relaxed in the entire city for the first time since its imposition on Friday last as the overall and order situation improved.

However, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC remained in force to maintain and order, officials said.

District Magistrate, Jammu, initially ordered a relaxation in the in the entire city from 8 am to 11 am, and later extended it till 7.30 pm as no untoward incident was reported.

Policemen were seen making rounds of the city early this morning to announce the relaxation of the and to ask people to resume their normal activities.

"The curfew was relaxed in the entire city today and the relaxation period passed off peacefully. However, the night curfew will continue as a precautionary measure," Kumar reporters here in the evening.

He said the relaxation will continue on Thursday but the timing will be decided in the morning after reviewing the situation.

"All and private schools will reopen tomorrow and the examinations will be conducted as per schedule. However, all colleges in the district will remain closed," he said, adding that will be restored Wednesday night.

The stands suspended since Friday when the curfew was imposed in city following massive anti- protests and sporadic incidents of violence over the terror attack in Pulwama district of south that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

Shops and business establishments reopened across the city Wednesday, while public transport also resumed on most of the routes as people came out of their homes to buy essential commodities.

People in some areas complained of shortage of vegetables, milk and ration and demanded that ATMs be made operational immediately as they are running out of cash.

There were also complains of non-availability of public transport on some routes.

Kumar said prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC would remain in force in the entire city as a precautionary measure.

All wine shops and bars will also remain closed, he said.

All educational institutions remained closed in district for the sixth consecutive day as per orders.

However, officials said the examination of 8th and 9th classes would be held as per schedule on Thursday in all districts of Jammu province.

"In case of restrictions in any area, the admit cards of students and identity cards of teachers will be treated as curfew passes," the officials said.

Curfew was relaxed in a phased manner in the city on Tuesday and in five police station areas falling in the city's southern part a day earlier.

A said all offices of the varsity would remain functional Thursday, but teaching would remain suspended.

"All examinations slated for February 21 also stand postponed as has already been notified earlier," he said.

