Low intensity blast on board Kalindi Express near Kanpur, no casualty

A low intensity blast took place on board the Kanpur- near on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened in the washroom of a general compartment of the train when it stopped at around 7.10 pm, railway officials said.

The station is about 30 km from

The officials said prima facie it appeared to be a blast of explosives.

There were no reports of any injury or casualty, they added.

