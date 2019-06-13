Surya Nagar councilor writes to GDA against "illegal constructions"

Councilor of Surya has written to the of (GDA) against illegal constructions in the area with the alleged connivance of government staff.

Talking to the here on Thursday, Maheshwari said his complaint to the GDA's area vice-chairperson, Kanchan Verma, included some documentary evidences as well.

Maheshwari, a BJP leader, said illegal constructions are going on in full swing which are against building laws.

He said S K Sen and Justice R K Agarwal in 2005 and 2006 had said all commercial activities in residential colonies was illegal.

The councilor said stilt floors can only be used for parking not for shops and offices.

Maheshwari, in his complaint, said officials are flouting directions in contempt of the high court.

He alleged officials were hand in glove with the builders.

has sanctioned commercial and has slapped commercial house tax on all these illegal constructions, he said.

A list of 31 illegal constructions have been given to the vice-chairperson, he said.

If these departments do not stop such illegal activities, a Public Interest Litigation will be filed and contempt of court proceedings will be initiated, Maheshwari said.

Residents' Welfare Associations of Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park Extension Colonies have also decided to file a PIL in to cheque illegal constructions in the area due to which groundwater level has allegedly dipped to 60 feet.

