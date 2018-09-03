Suspected cow smugglers open fire at cops in Delhi

Two suspected cow smugglers allegedly opened fire at a PCR van which was following them in north Delhi's area, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of September 1 and 2, of Prasad said.

The unidentified duo fired two gunshots at the policemen and escaped from the spot leaving behind a tempo carrying two cows, she said, adding that the policemen were not injured.

The vehicle, which has a registration number of Rajasthan, has been seized and the cows have been sent to a cow shelter, the DCP said.

A case has been registered. Based on the registration number, efforts are underway to trace the owner of the vehicle and the accused, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)