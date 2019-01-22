Black Cap Challenge: India start favourites against talented New Zealand

On a high after a defining tour of Australia, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team faces a trickier challenge when it locks horns with an ever-so-sprightly in a five-match ODI series starting Wednesday.

The Indian team, which has shifted its focus entirely on preparations, is still searching for the right middle-order combination despite their first-ever bilateral ODI series win on Australian soil.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's hat-trick of half-centuries has brought joy to the dressing room but the smaller grounds in against a better seam attack comprising the wily Trent Boult, the talented Lockie Ferguson and the relentless will be a different test altogether for the 'Men In Blue'.

in their own backyard have always been a force to reckon with and the touring Indian teams over the years will testify that, having won only 10 out of the 35 ODIs, including a 0-4 drubbing during the last series in 2014.

The first match at McLean Park, however, will be played in sultry conditions of around 30 degrees.

Kohli is well aware that the Black Caps, with some quality players in their ranks, can be very competitive.

"The fact they are No 3 in the world speaks about their consistency over the last couple of years. We played them in and got beaten in Mumbai, and all the games were competitive and we felt they had a really good balance.

"They have that and that buzz about them and they play their in the right way which is something we always appreciate," Kohli said at the

For the Indian team, some of the issues that need to be addressed are Shikhar Dhawan's form, Dhoni's batting position and how to get the balance right till all-rounder Hardik Pandya comes back from suspension.

Left-handed Dhawan's position at the top of the order is under no imminent threat but a highest score of 35 in the last nine games doesn't make a pretty picture.

That Rishabh Pant has been instructed by the team management to face the new ball against England Lions in a home series is an indicator that they are trying to get back-up options ready.

An immensely talented Shubman Gill has been selected as a reserve opener but it is unlikely that Dhawan will be dropped after a few failures.

The No.4 position is another area of concern for as Ambati Rayudu, after an inexplicable retirement from first-class cricket, looked completely out of sorts and is unlikely to regain his place in the side.

Dhoni did well as a No.4 in the final ODI against but Kohli is likely to use him more as a floater depending on match situations.

With the Napier ODI promising to be a high-scoring affair as per New Zealand David Stead, a or could be promoted up the order.

In the department, and will expect a bit more support in case the plays a young third seamer in either or

The New Zealand top-order also has a formidable look with one of the world's best batsmen in and the ever-dangerous Ross Taylor, who is second only to Kohli in terms of batting averages (92) in 2018, holding forte.

"We saw in the last series (vs Sri Lanka) we want to execute a few things better, certainly in the field we want to step up and get back to our old ways which is that real attitude in the park," Williamson said.

Teams



India: (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja.

New Zealand: (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Micthell Santner,

Match Starts at 7:30 am.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)