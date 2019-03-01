Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 27 pc in Feb at 65,630 units

Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) Friday reported a 27 per cent jump in total sales in February at 65,630 units.

The company had sold 51,831 units in February 2018, SMIPL said in a statement.

" Motorcycle India has successfully maintained the strong sales momentum in February too, achieving double-digit growth. Our sustained and robust growth in the face of depressed industry sentiment clearly demonstrates the confidence the Indian two-wheeler users have reposed in brand Suzuki," SMIPL Vice President for Sales, & After-Sales Devashish Handa said.

