Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 27 pc in Feb at 65,630 units

-
ALSO READ
Suzuki posts steeper-than-expected quarterly profit slide on sluggish car sales
Maruti Suzuki's Q3 net profit down 17.2%
Maruti Suzuki India launches New IGNIS
MSI starts service campaign for 3,757 units of Baleno to inspect ABS software
Maruti Suzuki Baleno crosses 5 lakh cumulative sales milestone
-
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) Friday reported a 27 per cent jump in total sales in February at 65,630 units.
The company had sold 51,831 units in February 2018, SMIPL said in a statement.
"Suzuki Motorcycle India has successfully maintained the strong sales momentum in February too, achieving double-digit growth. Our sustained and robust growth in the face of depressed industry sentiment clearly demonstrates the confidence the Indian two-wheeler users have reposed in brand Suzuki," SMIPL Vice President for Sales, Marketing & After-Sales Devashish Handa said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU