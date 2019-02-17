Swaraj visits Morocco to consolidate strategic partnership in areas of mutual interest

Swaraj on Sunday arrived at Moroccon capital from on her maiden visit to the North African nation where she will met the country's top leaders to discuss ways to consolidate strategic partnership in various sectors of mutual interest.

Swaraj is on a four-day three-nation tour to Bulgaria, and as part of India's efforts to strengthen relations with these three countries and expand avenues of cooperation.

"EAM @SushmaSwaraj arrives in #Rabat, #Morocco, on her first ever visit to the country. EAM will meet her Moroccan counterpart from @MarocDiplomatie and political leadership on this short visit. We attach priority to strengthen our relationship in different sectors," tweeted.

Swaraj met her Bulgarian counterpart on Saturday and the two leaders discussed a range of bilateral issues including those related to economy, agriculture and health.

In the second leg of her tour to Morocco, the will meet her Moroccon counterpart She will also meet Morrocon King Mohammed VI, and of the

"The visit is in pursuit of India's objective of enhanced engagement with the Kingdom and will provide an opportunity to hold in-depth discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues," an MEA statement said.

Three MoUs in the areas of counter terrorism, housing and human settlements and youth matters are expected to be signed between and during the visit, it said.

Swaraj will also interact with the Indian community in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)