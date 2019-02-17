Polish PM says Jewish compensation issue 'resolved'

insisted Sunday that the question of Polish compensation for Jewish assets stolen by the Nazi was "definitively resolved", rebuffing a US call for further action.

US Mike Pompeo, who visited last week, called on to move forward with legislation to help "those who lost property during the Holocaust era".

But told the agency Sunday: "The question of restitution of assets to US citizens of Jewish origin has been definitively resolved.

"A law of compensation, signed with the settles the question, and frees from these responsibilities," he said. The to which he was referring was passed in 1960.

"I want to underline that: This subject does not exist," he added.

The claims for compensation were based on a fundamental misunderstanding, he said. " was the victim and not the executioner," he argued.

And had never compensated Poland "for losses inflicted by the Third Reich's criminal policies", he added.

estimated Poland's losses at around USD700 billion, and the has not ruled out presenting with a request for payment. Since the fall of communism in 1989, Poland has never managed to completely draw a line under the restitution question. Several bills drafted to deal with the issue failed to win the approval of lawmakers.

In meanwhile, a new US law aimed at helping Holocaust survivors and families obtain compensation awaits signing by US

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)