Three Rohingyas arrested from Lumding railway station in Assam

The (GRP) Sunday apprehended three illegal Rohingya Muslims from railway junction, more than 150 km from here, an said.

According to the of Railway Police Hemanta Kumar Das, the three Rohingyas spotted and apprehended by the GRP personnel in the afternoon, were being interrogated at present.

The three have been identified as Samshu Alam (51), Shamsu Alam (32) and Shabir Ahmed (64), Das said.

On January 21, 30 Rohingya Muslims, including 12 children, were apprehended along the Tripura- border.

Five members of a Rohingya family were deported to on January 3, exactly three months after seven others were handed over to the authorities of the neighbouring country.

On October 3 last year, seven Myanmarese nationals, who were in detention in in Silchar, were deported from

