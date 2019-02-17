Assam CM likens Pulwama incident to attacks of Mughals

Sarbananda Sunday likened the Pulwama terror incident, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, to the attacks of Mughals.

The was addressing a public rally of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha here in presence of

"The recent incident is an Islamist terrorist attack on Our brave jawans were martyred and I pay my sincere homage to them.

"... We have to continue the fight against the Mughals even today. The attack of the Mughals is not over yet and the incident is a proof of that," said.

Forty CRPF jawans were killed and five were injured when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into a bus carrying the soldiers on Thursday, nearly 20 kilometres outside

The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles in which the CRPF soldiers were heading to the Valley.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)