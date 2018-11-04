'Swasth Bharat Yatra' reaches Nagaland

The North East Region leg of the Yatra, a pan- cycle rally inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's March and Salt of 1930, arrived on Sunday.

is the third state in the region, after and Manipur, to be covered by the rally under the theme 'Eat Right India'.

On reaching Kohima from Manipur, the 29 cyclists with two FSSAI officials were given a traditional Naga welcome by state government officials.

The rally would lead the nation towards freedom from diseases, a statement issued by the and Standards Authority of (FSSAI) said on arrival at Kohima.

The FSSAI is leading this campaign where about 7,500 odd cyclists are taking part in over 18,000 km relay cycle rally travelling across six tracks through almost every state and UT over 100 days. The rally began on October 16 and will culminate in the national capital on January 27.

In his address, MLA Dr said diabetes, and are associated with our lifestyle and and diet with high levels of fat, sugar and salts.

He urged the people to join the 'Eat Right India' movement launched in commemoration of 150th birth anniversary of with the aim to ensure trans-fat free by 2022.

