Youth caught with over 400 grams of charas in Chamba

A youth was arrested and 404 grams of was recovered from him in Himachal Pradesh's district, the police said Sunday.

Tilak Raj, a resident of village in Salooni tehsil of was caught on Saturday at the Tunnuhatti barrier on Chamba-Pathankot national highway, of Police said.

The youth was walking towards Tunnuhatti at around 8.20 pm on Saturday when he was asked to stop by the police personnel, she said.

Upon checking his bag, the police found and arrested him. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him, she added.

