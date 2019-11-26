JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to visit Chidambaram on Nov 27 in Tihar jail
Business Standard

Maharashtra politics: Swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray-led govt on Dec 1

The three parties named Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as their nominee for the chief minister's post

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray being greeted by NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was chosen as the nominee for Maharashtra chief minister's post by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, during a meeting in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray being greeted by NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was chosen as the nominee for Maharashtra chief minister's post by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, during a meeting in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

Key leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will stake claim to form government in Maharashtra on Tuesday night, NCP leader Nawab Malik said.

The three parties named Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as their nominee for the chief minister's post at a meeting here.

"Key leaders of the three parties will meet Governor to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra...the swearing-in ceremony will take place on December 1," Malik told reporters after the meeting.
First Published: Tue, November 26 2019. 20:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU