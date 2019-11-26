Maharashtra politics: Swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray-led govt on Dec 1

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt formation: Uddhav holds meeting with Shiv Sena legislators
Who will be Maharashtra CM? Uddhav says can't be accommodating always
Had promised Balasaheb there will be a Shiv Sena CM one day: Uddhav
Maharashtra: Uddhav seeks written assurance from BJP over power sharing
Maharashtra govt formation: Sena chief meets MLA-elects as logjam continues
-
Key leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will stake claim to form government in Maharashtra on Tuesday night, NCP leader Nawab Malik said.
The three parties named Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as their nominee for the chief minister's post at a meeting here.
"Key leaders of the three parties will meet Governor to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra...the swearing-in ceremony will take place on December 1," Malik told reporters after the meeting.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU