Maharashtra politics: Swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray-led govt on Dec 1

Key leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will stake claim to form government in Maharashtra on Tuesday night, NCP leader Nawab Malik said.

The three parties named Sena chief as their nominee for the chief minister's post at a meeting here.

"Key leaders of the three parties will meet Governor to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra...the swearing-in ceremony will take place on December 1," Malik told reporters after the meeting.