Hurt by behaviour of Congress MPs in LS on Maharashtra issue: Speaker
Business Standard

Maharashtra ACB closes irrigation cases, says not related to Ajit Pawar

The ACB's clarification came after opposition Congress claimed Ajit Pawar was "exonerated" in lieu of his support to the BJP in forming a government two days ago

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai: Newly-sworn in Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis shakes hands with his Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (PTI Photo)
The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday said it has closed probe into alleged irregularities in nine irrigation projects in Maharashtra, adding none of these cases was linked to deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The ACB's clarification came after opposition Congress claimed Ajit Pawar was "exonerated" in lieu of his support to the BJP in forming a government two days ago.

"None of the cases pertaining to Ajit Pawar in the 2013 irrigation scam investigation have been closed," a senior ACB official told PTI.
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 16:45 IST

