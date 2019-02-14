Sweden's to has been recalled after claims she brokered an unauthorised meeting over the fate of detained Chinese-Swedish bookseller Minhai, said Thursday.

The Hong Kong-based dissident -- known for publishing gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders -- disappeared in 2015 before resurfacing in mainland He was arrested on a train to in January last year while travelling with two Swedish diplomats.

In an this week, Britain-based Angela said had arranged for her to travel to to meet "with connections to the Chinese Communist Party", who claimed they could help negotiate her father's release.

The Swedish foreign ministry admitted Thursday it knew nothing about the meetings until after they had taken place -- and was not even aware Lindstedt was in at the time.

She was now subject to an internal investigation "due to the information we've received concerning incorrect actions in connection with certain events in January", Rasmus Eljanskog, a foreign affairs press officer, told AFP.

Angela said that in exchange for her father's release, she was told she would have to "be quiet" and "stop all media engagement" on her father's treatment. She also said Lindstedt was present at the meetings and had promised to appear on and "speak of the bright future of Sweden- relations" if Gui was released.

When asked about Gui's allegations, Chinese said Thursday she "did not know the latest news" on Gui's situation. Last week, the Chinese embassy in released a statement dismissing the detained bookseller's daughter's claims.

"The Chinese side has never authorised and will not authorise anyone to engage with Gui Minhai's daughter," the statement read.

"The result of the case is to be decided by China's law, instead of the so-called 'China's representative' claimed by Gui Minhai's daughter or the press.

