Car service firm Mekonomen warns on profit, European market "abnormally weak"

(Reuters) - Swedish firm warned late on Thursday that its fourth quarter profit would land lower than expected, citing "an abnormally weak market" in in the quarter.

The company said it expected to report an adjusted quarterly operating profit (EBIT) of 105-115 million Swedish crowns ($24.40 million), higher than the 103 million profit a year earlier, but far below the mean forecast of 169 million according to Refinitiv estimates.

"We have seen an abnormally weak market throughout in Q4 2018," said in a statement.

"However, we believe that we have retained our market shares and believe in a more stable market going forward, but actions need to be taken and will be presented no later than with the Q4 2018 report on 14 February", Oscarson.

($1 = 9.0155 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Johan Ahlander)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)