Swedish defence major Saab to participate in Aero India 2019

Swedish defence major Saab on Thursday announced that it will participate in the Aero India 2019, which is going to take place in Bengaluru from February 20 to 24.
"SAAB will attend the Aero India show...Saab will present a wide portfolio of products and systems from the air, land and sea domains," the company said in its press statement.
Aero India 2019 comes as the Indian Air Force evaluates new fighters for its future airpower needs. We are displaying the Gripen E mission simulator which clearly demonstrates how Gripen, the most advanced multi-role fighter aircraft in the world, maximises operational effect in the future battlespace," said Mats Palmberg, Vice President, Industrial Partnerships, Saab, and Head of Gripen India Campaign.
"We are also proud to present a full scale Gripen E along with the game-changing Meteor and the precision attack Taurus KEPD missiles, Palmberg added.
Aero India is organised by the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.
