Swine flu menace continues unabated in the country; death toll 75

Seventy-five deaths were reported last week, pushing the death toll due to the virus to 605 this year, Union Ministry data showed Monday, as the menace continued unabated across the country.

Over 19,380 people have tested positive for the virus, according to the data compiled until Sunday.

reported the highest number of cases (4,551) and deaths (162) followed by (118 deaths and 3,969 cases), the data showed.

was third with 3,362 cases and seven deaths.

Swine flu claimed 71 lives and infected 357 people in

In Maharashtra, 52 people died due to the virus while 675 were affected by it.

reported 34 deaths and 298 cases; 31 deaths and 517 cases, 18 deaths and 1,431 cases while reported 14 deaths and 982 cases.

reported 14 deaths and 825 cases of swine flu and Telangana 12 deaths and 818 cases.

As the number of swine flu cases has been on a rapid increase, the Ministry has asked state governments to bolster their surveillance for early detection of the and keep beds reserved in hospitals to deal with acute cases.

States have been advised to involve district collectors to enhance public awareness and outbreak response.

The of has been asked to coordinate with drug manufacturers and monitor the availability of Oseltamivir, the medicine recommended by WHO to treat swine flu infection, in various states.

The Ministry has recommended for and other priority groups.

Seasonal (H1N1) is a self-limiting viral, air-borne spread from person to person, through large droplets generated due to coughing and sneezing, indirect contact by touching a contaminated or surface and close contact, including handshaking, hugging and kissing.

The dos and don'ts mention covering nose and mouth with disposable tissue or handkerchief when coughing or sneezing, washing hands with soap and water frequently, avoiding crowded places, maintaining isolation, drinking plenty of liquid and consulting a doctor.

According to the advisory, one should not touch the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, or hug, kiss or shake hands while greeting, or spit in public places, and dispose of used napkin or tissue paper in open areas.

