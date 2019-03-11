Marquez finishes 2nd behind Doviziso in season opening MotoGP

: Reigning champion of Honda Team took second place in the season opening Qatar MotoGP in on Sunday, finishing behind Italy's

Marquez held his own in the opening laps, keeping out of trouble and moving ahead of the chasing pack with Dovizioso.

The Spaniard was soon joined in his hunt for victory by seven other riders, vying for the top position over the next 20 laps.

LCR Hondas finished third.

Just 0.023 seconds split Marquez from as they crossed the line, Marquez opening his 2019 season with 20 points, a press release said.

Jorge Lorenzo's Honda Team debut saw him being heavily restricted by lingering

He, however, finished a battling 13th to earn three points.

"It was exactly the same as last year! I tried to push hard but here when you overtake you just run wide and you cant keep the line.

I tried to be there, to push a little and just be there until the end," Marquez said.

"I am very happy with these 20 points because normally we struggle here and this weekend especially we worked a lot.

We changed some things that meant I couldnt push like I normally do in braking.

But we finished the race and took good points."



The second round of the Moto GP will be held at from March 29 to 31.

