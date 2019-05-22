Taiwan navy holds drill amid China tensions

has held a major live-firing exercise off the island's in an area increasingly threatened by Chinese ships and planes.

Wednesday's drills are part of the annual Han Kuang exercises that simulate an attack by China, which claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

In addition to firing of cannons and missiles by navy craft and the release of depth charges, fighter jets launched missiles and anti-submarine warfare aircraft released buoys.

Along with its vast array of ballistic missiles, submarines are considered among China's most potent weapons against Taiwan, which split from the mainland amid civil war in 1949.

has upped its military threat against Taiwan, with this year saying would not rule out using force.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)