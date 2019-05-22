Air China seeks Boeing compensation for 737 Max delays

Ltd., one of China's three major state-owned airlines, is joining carriers that are asking Co. for compensation for the grounding of their 737 Max jetliners following two fatal crashes.

The carrier also has asked for compensation for disruptions due to delays in delivery of new aircraft, an employee of Air China's publicity department said Wednesday.

He declined to give his name or details of the claim.

Air China, which has 15 737 Max planes, becomes the second Chinese carrier to ask for compensation following state-owned Eastern Ltd. last month.

was among the first governments to order carriers to suspend use of the 737 Max in March following crashes in and that killed a total of 346 people.

China is, along with and Europe, one of the biggest global markets for jetliners. That the response of Chinese carriers and regulators to Boeing's problems critical for the company.

Investigators suggested a flight-control system was to blame for both 737 Max crashes. Boeing says it is working on new software to get the planes back in the air.

Boeing estimates Chinese carriers will buy 7,700 jetliners over the next two decades.

The alternates orders between Boeing and in order to maintain competition and hold down prices.

A also is developing a Chinese competitor to the 737 and Airbus's

