Passang Dorjee Sona elected Arunachal assembly speaker

Senior BJP member Passang Dorjee Sona was on Tuesday elected unopposed as the Speaker of the seventh assembly of Arunachal Pradesh.
Another BJP MLA Tesam Pongte was elected as the deputy speaker.
Pro-Tem Speaker Phosum Khimhun declared the names of Sona and Pongte for the two posts as no other nominations were filed.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and senior Congress legislator Ninong Ering escorted the newly elected speaker to his chair in the house.
Sona has been representing Mechuka assembly constituency in Shi-Yomi district since 2009.
Congratulating Sona for being elected as the speaker, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the state's tourism industry has flourished under him when he was the parliamentary secretary of the department.
Sona expressed his gratefulness to the members of the house for electing him to the coveted post and assured them that he will be impartial while discharging his duties.
"I assure you that each member will get equal opportunity irrespective of party affiliations," he said.
A law graduate, 47-year-old Sona was the son of Pasang Wangchuk Sona who was deputy speaker of the assembly between 1980 and 1985.
