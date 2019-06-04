Konta first British woman in 36 years to reach Roland Garros semis

became the first British woman in 36 years to reach semi-finals when she swept past of the on Tuesday.

Konta, the 26th seed, downed last year's runner-up 6-1, 6-4 and will face either Czech teenager or Croatian 31st for a place in the final.

was the last British woman to make the semi-finals in 1983. The 28-year-old Konta had not won a match at in any of her previous four visits.

However, she now finds herself in her third semi-final at a major after runs to the last-four at and in 2017.

"To play on the new for the first time was wonderful especially against one of the world's best players," said Konta after her third win in 2019 over Stephens.

"I am super happy because the conditions were so windy and Sloane is the kind of who can run away with a match.

"So I had to be prepared to keep her on the back foot and control the points." Konta made sure of emulating Durie by breaking former champion Stephens in the fourth and sixth games of the first set.

The Briton fired four aces and 12 winners past her 26-year-old opponent in the 35-minute opener.

The 26th seed tightened her grip with a break in the opening game of the second set and that proved more than enough.

Such was Konta's domination that she allowed Stephens just one point on her serve in the entire second set which ended with a whimper when the American sent a groundstroke wide of the mark.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)