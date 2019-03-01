Taking 'the Fizz' out - Bangladesh star saved for Wellington wind

As struggle in the first Test against New Zealand, any fans wondering about the whereabouts of their most exciting bowler now have their answer: he's being saved for the wind.

said he was reluctant to use Mustafizur Rahman in back-to-back Tests, and that the 23-year-old would be more effective in the notorious breezes of the capital.

At stumps on day two, Friday, and without having to face the fiery left-armer, were 451 for four, 217 ahead of and with centuries from and as well as an unbeaten 93 from

Leaving out "the Fizz" may even have surprised who on the eve of the Test in Hamilton said his ace bowler was "eager to perform and we are looking forward to it".

But Rhodes has taken a long view and is preparing the speedster for the second Test next week in

"It's a real struggle for him to bowl in back-to-back Test matches," Rhodes said of the to win man-of-the-match awards on debut at both Test and ODI level.

"One of the reasons we wanted him to play in is because it's going to be blowing a gale there. He is our best bowler into the wind.

"There's a lot of work for 'the Fizz' in Wellington, which is why we wanted him to be fresh. Everything is horses for courses.

